Like any other boxer headed to the ring, Nick Young was confident prior to his bout this past weekend. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was all set to face off with Blueface in another celebrity boxing match, but at the last minute, the rapper had to back out. TMZ Sports reported that Blueface "received a letter from the California State Athletic Commission on Tuesday informing him his application for a pro boxing license in the state would not be granted until he appeared before the organization in October."

The details regarding what would be discussed in that conversation are unclear, but it was enough to pull Blueface from the ticket.



John McCoy / Stringer / Getty Images

"He's been gettin' knocked out by his girl every day, so I think that kinda stirred him away from me," said Young with a smile ahead of the fight. "Scared, probably, but you know, the fight ain't over. We workin' on new things. I'm ready to fight whoever they put in front of me."

Young's new opponent was TikTok star Malcolm Minikon and it didn't take long for the event to become a trending topic. Viewers had a lot to say about Young's moves in the ring, especially after the fight was stopped once the former NBA star went through the ropes and reportedly hit his head. Swaggy P is no stranger to receiving the meme treatment, and this one has helped fans come up with a few new ones.

Check out the highlights and a few reactions below.