Christmas is a day for us to enjoy time with our loved ones, presenting the ones we care about with gifts that we just know they'll love on that one special annual occasion. For basketball star Nick Young, he managed to find the perfect gift for his longtime girlfriend Keonna Green, getting down on one knee and asking her to be his wife. The best part of it: Young's son managed to snag a video of the entire thing.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Waking up this morning, Nick "Swaggy P" Young must have been a nervous wreck. He had likely been planning this moment for months, making sure he found the right ring for his lucky lady, getting it sized and picking out the most lavish "big rock" in the shop. He managed to strike gold because when he proposed to Keonna, her response was an emphatic yes, slipping the jewel onto her left hand and issuing a peck on her new fiancé's mouth. The beautiful moment was captured on video, which Swaggy shared online with his fans.

"Christmas to remember for the young family," wrote Young in his caption, clarifying that Green said yes to be his bride. The video gallery also contains memories of little Nyce checking out his gifts, which included a WWE fan package with action figures and a wrestling ring. Check out the post below and join us in congratulating the newly-engaged couple.