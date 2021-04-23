The demise of Nick Young's relationship with Iggy Azalea was played out in the headlines. The NBA star and the rapper were engaged for about a year before they decided to call things off. Months after they parted ways in 2016, Young and his now-fiancée, Keonna Green, welcomed their second child together. Green and Young dated in the past and already shared a child together, but according to Iggy, she was never made aware that Keonna was pregnant. At the time, Iggy tweeted that it was a "second shot to the chest" following her breakup with Young.

In an upcoming episode of Behind Every Man, Young and Green addressed the controversy. "Keonna, her just being my first love, I felt like we was always gon' have some type of relationship," Young said in the clip. "If not be in a relationship."



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"We were never intimate until maybe 2015," said Keonna. "Maybe a year later? Um, we had a weak moment and from that came my daughter." The scene cuts to clips of the chaos that ensued years ago when it was revealed that Young and Green had cheated. "I'm not what everybody has painted me out to be," said Green.

"It's very hurtful seeing a picture of me in a tabloid and it has mistress," she added. "That's not how my grandmother raised me to be. That's not how my mother raised me to be. And I know everyone's like, 'Yeah, be stronger than that. You should have left him and moved on with your life.' I want to see a woman who hasn't had a situation like that before."

The video ends with Keonna reiterating that Young is her "first love." Swipe below to watch the exclusive Behind Every Man clip shared by The Shade Room.

