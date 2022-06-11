Get ready for more celebrity boxing as a new match has been announced today. We've seen an influx of our favorite stars from all facets of the entertainment and sports industries coming together for these fights, and Blueface seems to be carving out a new career. He's taken on opponents in the ring and the next on his list is former Los Angeles Lakers star Nick Young.

Swaggy P himself shared a promotional flyer for the event that is slated to go down at the newly dubbed Crypto.com Arena in L.A. "No More Talk," the photo reads.

In the caption, Young added, "It’s Official!!! Battle OF LA it’s going down!!! The super Crip Vs Sr SWAGGY."

According to TMZ, this all a part of the "Social Gloves event starring YouTubers Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib." Although Blueface has squared off with other popular figures, Young doesn't seem to have the same experience. However, TMZ noted that the basketball veteran has offered to take on the likes of "Logan Paul, Gilbert Arenas and Chad Ochocinco."

People are weighing in heavily on who they think will take this title and at this point, reactions seem to be split right down the middle. We'll let you tell us who you'd bet on and make sure to tune into this Pay Per View bout on July 30.

