Saturday Night Live is known for providing timely comedic-relief during live broadcasts of the comedy sketch series. As the US government continues to struggle to roll-out its vaccination efforts as smoothly as intended, last night's episode, hosted by Nick Jonas, poked fun of the shortcomings in a hilarious cold open before transitioning to Jonas' opening monologue. The "Jealous" crooner also appeared as the musical guest in addition to hosting, giving audiences an exclusive first listen of two brand new singles, "Spaceman" and "This is Heaven."

In the show's vaccine game show-themed cold-open hosted by Dr. Anthony Fauci (played by Kate McKinnon) “So You Think You Can Get The Vaccine,” three governors decide whether hopeful contestants will be granted a coronavirus vaccination. The judges for the show were Pete Davidson as New York governor Andrew Cuomo, Alex Moffat as California governor Gavin Newsom and Cecily Strong as Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Following the cold-open, Nick Jonas then stepped forward as the host in his introductory monologue, featuring a guest appearance from his brother and oldest Jo Bro Kevin Jonas. Later on in the show, the 28-year-old singer performed his brand new singles "Spaceman" and "This Is Heaven" for the first time ever.

The singles arrive ahead of Jonas' forthcoming album Spacemen, which is set to be released on March 12, and explore the emotional impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the anxiety Jonas felt during the 2020 presidential election. Check out the performance above.

