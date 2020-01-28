During the 62nd annual Grammy Awards Sunday night, the Jonas Brothers took the stage to perform their hit single “What’s a Man Gotta Do” and debut a brand-new track titled “Five More Minutes.” After the performance however, fans immediately took to social media to not only praise their new song & set, but point out that Nick Jonas had food stuck in his teeth.

Nick ignored the situation initially, writing, “So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight.” But the “Jealous” singer eventually made light of the situation and poked fun at the mishap, tweeting: “And at least you all know I eat my greens.”

His followers played along with the joke on Twitter too. Some tried to identify the foreign object, writing, “Definitely SPINACH,” meanwhile others said what we’re all thinking: “Yay he’s human!” One fan even added, “And the Grammy goes to the piece of salad stuck in Nick Jonas tooth.”

The musician attended the awards show alongside his two brothers, Kevin and Joe. While the trio walked the red carpet in coordinating gold ensembles, they also wore purple ribbons in honor of Kobe Bryant, who sadly passed away yesterday morning in a helicopter crash.

Peep some of the pics and tweets (below).