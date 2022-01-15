Nick Grant Welcomes Us To Loveland On His New Project

Nick Grant's new album Welcome to Loveland is exactly what you need to help push away any winter blues you might be facing this weekend. The 13-track project arrived on Friday, January 14th, and features plenty of groovy beats and appearances from up-and-coming stars that we highly suggest you check out.

Rikayah shows out on both "Love & Other Drugs" and "The Auc," while Keyon Harrold assists with "Gangsta Lean" and Malaya appears on "The Simulation."

While promoting his latest work on Instagram, Grant wrote, "Welcome to Loveland! Out now on all platforms! Hardest shit out [I don't give a f*ck], rappers ain't doing this."

Fans of the South Carolina artist have since flocked to the comment section to give him his flowers. "You hit another level on this one fam. [Definitely] added to the rotation," one user wrote. "It's the versatility at the highest level for me," another added.

Have you listened to Nick Grant's new album yet? When you get the chance, drop your favourite track in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Azzfunkdeeziak

3. Cupid Is A Woman

4. Cats & Dogs

5. Sex (interlude)

6. Spellcheck

7. Love & Other Drugs (feat. Rikayah)

8. The Simulation (feat. Malaya)

9. The Ingredient

10. Brutal Honesty

11. Zombies (Mary Jane)

12. Gangsta Lean (feat. Keyon Harrold)

13. The Auc (feat. Rikayah)