Nick Grant Returns With His New Single "'94 Deion"

It truly feels like it's been an extremely long time since we've heard from Nick Grant. Largely due to the fact he was in the cut throughout 2019 following an ultra-productive year in 2018, it would still be silly to assume that he hasn't been putting in work. Today, he returned with his latest single, "'94 Deion" and appropriately so. Grant's rapping at high levels on this one, channeling the same energy as Deion Sanders had in 1994 when he was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Off the rip, he's already warming up with lyrical acrobatics, rapping, "When me and the track meet, it sound like I'm jumpin' hurdles/ Everything I write is like robbery or murder."

With MyGuyMars and Mike N Keys handling the production, Nick Grant's just warming up on his latest drop. Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Choppa with the drum, that's a live set

Glock put you in a coma, get your eyes checked

You never see me like presidents in the projects

N***a please, I'm the franchise player without the 5X