The start for former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is rough so far in Jacksonville. The newly signed quarterback went down with a shoulder injury earlier today in his regular-season debut with the team.

Late in the first quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs defensive player Chris Jones drilled Foles hard into the ground. It was clear his shoulder was hurting. Hopefully, the injury isn't worse than it looks. Luckily it was his non-throwing shoulder. Foles returned to the sidelines later in the game with his left arm in a sling. Backup quarterback, Gardner Minshew subbed into the game in Foles’ place, and with no other active quarterbacks on the roster, it seems like the position is Minshew’s for now.

Injuries have been a struggle for Foles throughout his career and this season with Jacksonville is his most recent shot with a big-time contract. Back in March, he signed a deal for four years at $88 million and a team-record $50.125 million guaranteed. 2019 is the third time Foles has entered a season as the uncontested starting quarterback going forward. In 2014, he was injured midway through the season and in 2015, he was benched.

We’ll have to wait until after the game for more details on Foles’ injury.