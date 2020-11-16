In the closing minute of the Cleveland Browns' 10-7 victory over the Houston Texans, Sunday, running back Nick Chubb gave up a wide-open touchdown in order to allow the clock to run out, a decision that crushed bettors.

Jamie Sabau / Getty Images

The Browns, who won by 3-points, were favored by -4.5 at most sportsbooks, according to ESPN. William Hill Sportsbook says 89% of bettors put money on Cleveland with the point spread. Chubb's decision to surrender the final score was a costly one.

"I got a call from the coaches, from [quarterback] Baker [Mayfield] to not score, get a first down to end the game. So that's what I did," Chubb said after the game. "Luckily the run was a little longer because I didn't think about it until the last 10 yards."

He continued to say that it was a difficult decision to make, albeit the right one: "That's the natural instinct to get in the end zone," he said. "Something came into my head ... just go out of bounds. I should've just took a knee or slid to keep the clock running, but it was a split decision."

The Browns are now 6-3, in third place in the AFC North, behind the Ravens and Steelers.

