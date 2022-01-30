Earlier today, Nick Cannon broke the internet when photos of the 41-year-old seemingly hosting a baby shower in Malibu with model Bre Tiesi surfaced online. Rumour has it that the California-born comedian fathered of the unborn child, which, if true, would make him a parent of eight.

Pictures from the event obtained by TMZ show Tiesi – who was previously married to Johnny Manziel of the Cleveland Browns – wearing a curve-hugging strapless white dress, which shows off her growing bump. The Masked Singer host also wore all white, although he opted for comfort in a matching sweatsuit complete with a beanie.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Shortly after the news made its way online, sleuths over @theneighborhoodtalk found out how Cannon and his latest baby mama know each other, pulling up footage from when the 30-year-old appeared alongside him on Wild 'N Out.

While playing a game called Let Me Holla, the Los Angeles native welcomed Tiesi to the stage, describing her as an "illustrious Wild 'N Out girl." As she takes the stage, Bre braces herself to be hit with ridiculous antics and pickup lines from other cast members, including a woman who asks the model to "open her legs" within seconds of approaching her.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

It's also been noted that Cannon's alleged baby mama reportedly teaches yoga at their gym, so it's likely that they've crossed paths on several occasions.

In case you missed it, today's baby shower included a gender reveal event, during which Bre Tiesi found out that she'll be giving birth to a baby boy – read more about that here.



