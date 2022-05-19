In just two days, Nick Cannon will deliver his Raw N B: The Explicit Tape. Music lovers are ready to hear what the media mogul has cooked up in the studio and with a title such as that, it should make for a spicy arrangement. Cannon has already released his single "Alone" which is slated to be featured on the project and on the song, he seemingly pined over his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

The two superstars share 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, and Cannon has recently revealed what Carey thought of the track. He told E! News that despite reports, "Alone" wasn't an effort to "get Mariah back."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"I heard through my kids that she knew about it," Cannon told the outlet. "They were like 'Dad, you wrote a song about Mom?' I was like, 'Um, not necessarily.'" He went on to describe the singer as "a queen on another frequency," adding that Carey "didn't say anything negative" about the song when they've spoken.

"We talk every day," he said. "We keep our conversations about family and positive things." Cannon explained that the song's message was: "Let me gracefully bow out and thank you for the love."

Raw N B: The Explicit Tape will reportedly showcase Cannon speaking on the women in his life—and with eight kids and five mothers, not including his rumored romances with his exes, Cannon has quite a bit to talk about. "They know me and they are like, 'Oh, here he goes again.' Everybody's so supportive and so loving, especially when it comes to art. I'm not intentionally trying to be a messy individual or anything, but one has to speak their truth and one has to be authentic."

Check out the album's cover art starring Cannon with his on-again-off-again supermodel lady friend Jessica White.

