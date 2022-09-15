Nick Cannon's growing brood just grew a lot larger. While confirming earlier this year that his ninth and tenth child were on the way, from mothers Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, the talk show host kept his bun in the oven with model Lanisha Cole on the low. Fans speculated earlier last year that Lanisha was expecting a child with Nick, however, neither of the soon-to-be parents confirmed the news.

The former Price Is Right model threw her followers for a loop by posting several photos of herself with a man who wasn't Nick, leading people to believe that the John Doe was in fact her unborn child's father. On Wednesday (September 14), the speculation ceased after Lanisha shared a delivery room photo of herself and Nick welcoming their baby girl into the world. Nick also shared a sweet post about his new bundle of joy.

Lanisha Cole on The Price Is Right in 2005- Jesse Grant/WireImage

"Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON," the Wild N' Out host shared. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities." In the lengthy post, Nick vowed to protect his newborn daughter from the world's criticism, sharing, "I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty."

Nick went on to defend the latest addition to his tribe. "[Lanisha] is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted."

Nick is also expecting two more children this year with partners Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell. Congrats to Nick and Lanisha on their new bundle of joy. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.