Although his relationship with ViacomCBS is caput, it looks like Nick Cannon is on better terms with Fox in the wake of his recent controversy, which means that the media personality will be able to continue his gig hosting the music competition show, The Masked Singer. Earlier this week, a June 30th episode of Nick's podcast Cannon's Class, which saw him speaking with Richard Griffin AKA Professor Griff, made the rounds due to some inflammatory comments Nick made.

While some were upset about Nick referring to white people as "animals" and "true savages," others were more focused on the anti-Semitic conspiracy theories he was promoting on the show. These anti-Semitic remarks led to the termination of his long-time relationship with Viacom, which included his gigs with TeenNick and, most notably, Wild 'N Out. While Nick proceeded to apologize to the Jewish community following the controversy, he also took that opportunity to demand ownership of the Wild 'N Out brand that he created. He's since issued another apology, and as a result, Fox is keeping him on.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

After Nick apologized a second time around, Fox announced on Twitter that the network had been in communication with him ever since the controversy blew up. "When we were made aware of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick," the network tweeted. "He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. FOX condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind."

