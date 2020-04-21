Nick Cannon and Eminem have been going back-and-forth for over a decade at this point. You'd think things would've settled but that was not the case when Em revisited the beef on "Lord Knows" with Fat Joe. Nick Cannon fired back numerous times with three separate diss tracks in an attempt to "end" Eminem. Rapping is the furthest thing from Nick Cannon's forte and we can only imagine how silly it would've actually been for Eminem to engage in the back-and-forth. Nonetheless, Nick Cannon is still claiming his dub.



Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

"My response was his invitation to Wild 'N Out, and that still stands," Cannon told Billboard when asked about Eminem's lack of response. "It was a month of social commentary, but if you've ever heard me speak on this matter, I always give that dude his props as an icon in hip-hop. I think he knows better now. If he keeps talking about me, I'm gonna keep talking back."

Cannon then expanded on his thoughts in relation to Eminem being a product of institutional racism in hip-hop. "It's the idea that there is a superior class of people who are judged by a different measuring stick," he said. "It's something Eminem has even addressed being a guest in the house of hip-hop."

"When you come from a culture that was built by a community that didn't have something of their own, but were able to embrace it and it became a new conduit of information for a new culture. And when someone comes in and shines in that medium and takes it to the masses, it's the same thing as [what] Elvis Presley [did]. There's nothing wrong with it, but you gotta accept it for what it is," he said.

[Via]