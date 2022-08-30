Once again, Nick Cannon is doing his part to prove that he has time for all of his children.

Weeks after welcoming his first bundle of joy (named Legendary Love Cannon) with model Bre Tiesi, the father of eight has been showing some love to him and Abby De La Rosa's twins – Zion and Zillion – as they embark on their first ever swimming lessons.

Nick Cannon attends the 2017 NBA Awards -- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Zion and Zillion first swimming lessons!!! Olympics here we come!!! Water Cannons!!!" the 41-year-old captioned a video clip uploaded on Monday (August 29), which finds the two young children taking turns in the water or sitting with their father poolside.

While Cannon is only just now sharing the footage, it seems the lesson actually took place earlier this month, when De La Rosa initially posted the footage on the 23rd. "The boys started their first day of swim lessons," she wrote. "Lifeguard daddy was on duty."

Just a few months ago, the model revealed that she's expecting once again, although she hasn't yet confirmed whether Zion and Zillion's father is also responsible for baby number three (due in October) just yet.

We do know that Cannon is for sure expanding his brood with ex Brittany Bell – with whom he already shares Golden "Sagon" and Powerful Queen.

When sharing the exciting news with supporters, the rapper hinted that the pair may be expecting a son together, writing, "Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell. #Sunshine #SonRISE."

