It's unclear whether the beef between Eminem and Nick Cannon still exists but I can assure you that it's still a topic of discussion on Vlad TV. Nick Cannon's been digging into the details of the song and some of the allegations he's made as well as others that Em has made. A few days ago, it was revealed that Nick Cannon really went to Detroit hunting for a wild Em. He was not successful in his venture as Eminem lives elsewhere in the state of Michigan.

In the latest clip from Vlad's series with Nick Cannon, the Wild N Out host discusses the possibilities that Eminem gets botox -- an allegation that doesn't come across too far fetched. According to Nick Cannon, the allegations he made in "Pray For Him" about Eminem's key to aging "gracefully."

And viewed in America as a motherfuckin' drug addict (Bitch)

You'll never be a legend (Marshall)

Em', you should really start to stare at who's in the mirror

Look at all the fuckin' botox, bitch, I know you're embarrassed

Nick Cannon busted out laughing immediately after he was asked the question. "Eminem doesn't look the same as the way he once looked," Nick said. "The proof is in the pudding. It could be the years of drug use. You know, we don't want to make fun of none of that. It seems like he's on the right path but something going on. His shit's getting tighter and tighter as the years go by."

