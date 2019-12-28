Nick Cannon enjoyed the holidays in Aspen, Colorado this year, joining his ex-wife Mariah Carey and theieight-year-old twin son and daughter for Christmas. Also in attendance was Carey's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

Cannon would upload a few clips of him and his kids enjoying the holiday, captioning one photo of the trio, "Great way to spend Christmas Eve!!"

The family gathering arrived shortly after Cannon spent some time and money donating free gifts, shoes, and clothes to children in need with the Boys & Girls Club.

"Free Shoes! Free haircuts! Free Food! Gifts! Toys! Games! Rides! We did it all!! Happy Holidays and unconditional love!! St. Nick strikes again!!," he declared in an Instagram post.

It marks a festive end to the season in which Carey once more found herself at the top of the charts with her annual return via her Merry Christmas album and "All I Want For Christmas" track while Nick Cannon enjoyed the fruits of a self-proclaimed win in the very sudden and odd resurgence of his beef with Eminem. The latest development was Nick Cannon's recent "The Invitation Canceled" diss track in which he sampled a 1993 track that Eminem reportedly recorded in 1993 where the Detroit emcee is heard bashing black women.