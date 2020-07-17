One of the most outspoken voices in the entertainment business, Nick Cannon's mouth landed him in trouble for some anti-Semitic comments that he made, preaching Farrakhan's rhetoric on one of his podcast episodes.

The people that don't have [melanin] are a little less," said Cannon about white and Jewish people in a resurfaced video before calling them "evil," "closer to animals," and "the true savages."

The comments got him fired from ViacomCBS, leaving the future of his hit series Wild N' Out in question. As he seeks full ownership of the brand, Cannon has sparked concern with his recent activity on social media. Shortly after announcing that he would be going live with an interview to address his anti-Semitic remarks, Cannon shared a message that implies he will soon be leaving this planet.

"I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing," he wrote. "Goodnight. Enjoy Earth."

In a later tweet, Nick further worried his fans.

"Y’all can have this planet. I’m out," he said.

Pray for Nick Cannon. While this may seem overwhelming for him at the moment, everything eventually clears and becomes easier. Hopefully, Nick sticks this one out so he can continue striving.