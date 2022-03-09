After being accused of sexual assault, Chris Brown is looking to clear his name. Back in January, reports surfaced that a woman sued Brown for $20 million under the allegations that he raped her at a party. Then, in February, there were reports of the singer being under investigation in Miami after two women came forward with allegations of drugging and assault, and while Brown has stayed quiet over the last two months, he came forward today with alleged proof of his innocence.

In a video he uploaded online, Brown showed text messages allegedly from his accuser that showed she was attempting to continue a relationship with him. He also added a message to his Instagram Story.



Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images

"No more dragging me through the mud," said Brown. "CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE [cap emoji]. Now let's see if the media will keep that same energy they had trying to destroy me, to Run the real story. Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation. You don't play with people lives like that. THX TEAM BREEZY."

Brown's fans have shared messages of support, as has his friend, Nick Cannon. The talk show host gave words of encouragement to the singer on Twitter.

"Praying for my brother @chrisbrown 'We do not wrestle against flesh and blood but against principalities Ephesians 6:12 [praying hands emoji]," Cannon wrote. "The enemy stays busy..." The status of Brown's "legal action" against his accusers at this time is unclear, but we will keep you updated as it unfolds.