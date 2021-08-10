As Hip Hop is still reeling from the high of seeing The LOX and Dipset on the last Verzuz, conversations have already begun about future appearances. The Breakfast Club has weighed in with their opinions of who should show face on the popular series for over a year, and when Nick Cannon paid them a visit, they questioned the media mogul about who he believes would be able to match the talents of his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

"Who could go against Mariah? Sh*t, I don't think—it's unfortunate, and this is...I don't even wanna open up this can, but the only person who has the level of talent and hits," Nick began as Charlamagne continuously interrupted him. The radio host suggested Whitney Houston, but Cannon disagreed.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"'Cause Mariah writes, a lot of people gotta understand, Mariah's a musician. I'm not impressed by people that can perform songs that it took thirty people to make with you," Cannon added. The hosts argued that statement negated artists like Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, and Rihanna. Cannon stuck to his guns and said that those who are considered to be the greatest are those who can lock themselves in a room and come up with a hit on their own.

"The only person in this day and age that could have gone againstMariah Carey because she writes all of her songs, she actually produces all of her songs, she puts the songs together and performs them at a high level...R. Kelly." Cannon continued to boast about his ex-wife's talents and said even a Verzuz with Mariah and Janet Jackson would be "fire," but he doesn't believe there are many artists who could hold a torch to the mother of his twins, Monroe and Morrocan.

Listen to Nick Cannon explain himself below.