For many, the pandemic was a time of growth, solitude, and self reflection, but for Nick Cannon, it was undoubtedly a time of baby making. The 40-year-old has fathered four children in the last year alone, prompting his therapist to suggest he try celibacy on for size.

"I'm not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate. Okay, give me a break bus. I'm [gonna] take a break from having kids,” he said, according to the NZ Herald.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Currently, Cannon is the father of seven children; 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, mothered by Mariah Carey, Golden and Powerful Queen with his ex, Alyssa Bell, twins Zion and Zillion via Abby De La Rosa, and Zen, whose mother is Alyssa Scott.

“I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too.”

The California native continued, “the Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive."

During his break from procreation, Cannon will be focusing on his upcoming talk show, which he’s been hard at work preparing for.

“[I've] never been a person that's shied away from talking about my life. But I want to refocus it on others,” the father of seven told Entertainment Tonight.”

“I'm gonna be talking for an hour each and every day, hopefully, people get to know me in a very intimate way. If I'm in the headlines the night before, I'm definitely talking about it the next morning.”

What would you like to hear Nick Cannon talk about on his new talk show? Let us know in the comments.

[Via]