Nick Cannon has been under fire over the past few days over recent anti-Semitic comments he made on his podcast, Cannon Class, with Professor Griff. It wasn't an incident that he was able to sweep under the rug, especially since his initial response didn't actually include an apology to those he offended. He eventually did issue an apology but that was only after Viacom dropped him.

Earlier today, Nick Cannon revealed that he will also be holding off from future radio shows in order to reflect and educate himself on his recent comments. "Morning radio family. I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education," he tweeted. He added, "I will use this time to establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together."

The rapper continued to express his gratitude to the rabbis and members of the Jewish community who reached out to him in order to further educate him on the matter. "Their input and friendship will help me as I further commit myself to more profound learning and towards strengthening the bond between the Black and Jewish cultures every day going forward," he added.

Cannon is currently fighting against Viacom for the rights to Wild N Out.