Nick Cannon is just about ready to welcome baby #10. The television host and actor shared the news on Instagram, revealing that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, is currently expecting their child. TMZ reports that she appears to be in her third trimester, and the two will likely be welcoming their child soon.



Cannon shared behind-the-scenes footage from the maternity shoot on Wednesday to confirm the news. He also suggested that they'll be welcoming a son. "Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell," he wrote. "#Sunshine #SonRISE." Bell is barechested throughout the video with Nick Cannon right behind her. The footage also includes the two at home spending time with their children. Cannon and Bell share two kids together, Powerful and Golden.

The news shouldn't come as much of a surprise since the two have appeared to rekindle their romance in recent times. There have been numerous photos capturing the two together with Bell seemingly hiding her baby bump.

Cannon welcomed his eighth child earlier this year with Bri Tiesi. Additionally, Abby De La Rose also confirmed that she and Nick Cannon are expecting a child together.

Clearly, Nick Cannon is keeping good to his word after co-signing Elon Musk's message about trying to "help the underpopulation crisis."

Press play below on Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's heartwarming footage from their maternity shoot.

