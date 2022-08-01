His entire life is a string of "daddy duty" moments now that he's welcomed his eighth child into the world. Recently, Nick Cannon shared the arrival of his son with Bre Tiesi, and according to the media mogul, there may be more Cannon children to come before the end of the year. Cannon has been widely criticized for having eight children with five women, but he has long spoken about wanting a large family, and it doesn't seem that the mothers mind at all.

Recently, Cannon flexed his bank account to make sure that his twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe, had the times of their lives at a waterpark.

On Instagram, Cannon uploaded a video that showed him enjoying some fun family time with his eldest children. It seems that he rented out the entire park for the day so the famous twins could enjoy their moment away from the public's prying eyes.

Cannon's kids were doing a bit of nagging as they were concerned over him holding onto his phone to record as they went down a waterslide in a three-person tube. He reassured them that dad had things under control and none of it seemed to matter much once they got moving and the screams began.

Check out the light-hearted Cannon family moment below.