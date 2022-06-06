Nick Cannon is known for plenty of things – hosting various TV shows, such as Wild 'N Out and America's Got Talent, fathering a plethora of children, and he's even made some successful music over the years too. Just a few weeks ago, the 41-year-old shared The Explicit Tape: Raw & B, which finds him getting filthy with friends like Gennis, Jacquees, Brandy, and Hitman Holla.

Another artist featured on the 14-track album is R&B star K. Michelle, who lent her vocal talents to the opening track, "A Player's Prayer," which puts a twist on Summer Walker and Ciara's 2021 Still Over It hit, "Ciara's Prayer."

"Jesus, I need you / I don't fully understand everything right now / But I know you have great plans for me," the "Level Up" hitmaker (who recently made headlines of her own for twerking on top of a Ford Bronco at a gas station) speaks on the song. "I'm hurting, but there's purpose in my pain / I need you."

For his version, Cannon essentially penned CiCi's antithesis. "Jesus, these women need me / I don't fully understand everything right now / But I know my steps are ordered," he begins. "But the enemy has placed this pimpin' in my path / I'm hurtin' / There's purpose in my pain / I need you / I need you to restore my faith in these chicks."

The song comes as the multihyphenate is preparing for the arrival of his eighth child, this one mothered by model Bre Tiesi.

Recent reports have revealed that another one of the California native's baby mothers, Abby De La Rosa, is pregnant again nearly a year after welcoming her twins with Cannon, though it remains unclear if he's the father of her forthcoming arrival – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.