By now, you've already heard about the interview that landed Nick Cannon in hot water with ViacomCBS. While speaking with Professor Griff weeks ago, a former member of Public Enemy, Nick Cannon made a few remarks about White and Jewish people that caused a bit of a stir. What resulted was Viacom terminating their long-standing relationship with the media mogul,https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/diddy-invites-nick-cannon-to-join-revolt-tv-following-viacom-firing-we-got-your-back-news.114363.html causing Cannon to respond by demanding that he be given ownership of Wild 'n Out.



Chad Buchanan / Stringer / Getty Images

Later, Cannon did offer up an apology to his "Jewish brothers and sisters" for his remarks, and it was shared that he would remain as the host of The Masked Singer. He also stated that he removed the video of his interview Professor Griff, but it didn't keep the Public Enemy legend from taking to his own platform to discuss the controversy.

Professor Griff spoke for an hour about the fallout from his recent chat with Nick Cannon, praising the actor for standing up to Viacom. He called the reply a "beautiful, great response" by Cannon, but he didn't share the same kind words for 50 Cent. Griff didn't think it was right for Fif to publicly shame Cannon openly, especially as one Black man to another. You can check out Professor Griff's video in its entirety below.