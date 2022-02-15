Nick Cannon Pines Over His Ex On "Alone" Single

He's no stranger to music but we haven't heard much from Nick Cannon outside of his beef with Eminem. The media mogul is reportedly readying Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, and fans have been treated to a new single that gives a taste of what the world can expect. On his newly released single "Alone," Cannon samples ex-wife Mariah Carey's 1990 hit "Love Take Time," and because his lyrics centered around missing an ex who has moved on with someone else, people have assumed that the track is about Carey. However, Cannon didn't specify if this track was aimed at anyone in particular.

Recently, he also caught up with HipHopDXand discussed the musical aspirations he has carried throughout his career.

“I always envied the Pharrells and the Kanyes because they got to be producer/artists, where I was more of an artist/producer," Cannon admitted. "I always wanted to be a producer first. That was always my dream. Even as a kid, I started DJing and stuff at parties and making beats. I never really wanted to be the front man in music. My dream was to be the next Jermaine Dupri or the next P. Diddy when I was a kid.”

Listen to "Alone" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I say I’m cool when I know I miss it

I’d trade it all for the case

If I could have you back

If I could go back to where we started at