Nick Cannon is remembering the late Nipsey Hussle with some custom artwork on his 1964 SS Impala. Tuesday, March 31st marked the one year anniversary of Nipsey's untimely death, and many of his friends, family members, and supporters paid tribute to the legend in their own ways. Fans of the late artist reflected on his life and death, while athletes like Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving paid tribute to him on social media. Nipsey's partner, Lauren London, wrote a heartbreaking and beautiful message about the love of her life, which she shared with the world via Instagram.

Some, like Nick Cannon, went above and beyond with their tributes to the rapper and activist. In honour of Nipsey's signature mantra, Nick got some custom blue art work of Nipsey's likeness along with the words, "The Marathon Continues," painted on his 1964 SS Impala. The photos, which can be seen here, show three different images of Nipsey painted on the trunk of the car, along with the checkered flag symbol that's come to be associated with his catch phrase. The street signs denoting the intersection of Crenshaw Blvd and Slauson Avenue are also shown, along with some angel wings.

Nick reportedly commissioned Jr. Kustoms to do the paint job roughly two months ago, in anticipation of the anniversary of Nipsey's death. The Impala is currently being held at Nick's NCredible Motorsports warehouse in L.A. Following Nipsey's passing, Nick actually vowed to continue the work Nipsey had started on a documentary about the controversial Dr. Sebi, a self-described healer who claimed to have the cure for various fatal illnesses before he was mysteriously killed. However, Nick has yet to give any updates on whether he has made any progress with that venture.

