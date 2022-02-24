During a Q&A segment of The Nick Cannon Show, Nick Cannon got real personal with his audience after revealing having sex with pregnant women is "the most amazing turn on" for himself.

Cannon, along with four guests, answered a series of sex-related questions from their viewers. The TV personality nearly leapt up out of his seat to answer the question, "How do men really feel about having sex with women who are pregnant, is it a turn on, or a turn off?"

"I'll take this one," he screamed, throwing his hand up in the air. "I'm going to be honest, it's the most amazing turn-on. When you see a woman that's bearing your child, that life-bearer, it's magical, it's God-like."

Michael Tran/Getty Images

He continued, "I truly think women are the closest thing to God on this planet, especially during that process. I know sometimes you think when you're pregnant you might get a little insecure because your body is not how it normally is, but your body is doing something that my body can't."

He even mentioned that he's not the only man that thinks pregnant women are a turn-on, as he's seen many thirsty men send some freaky messages to his baby mamas when they were pregnant.

"I’m [gonna] be honest, I’ve noticed a bunch of y’all dudes in my baby mamas’ DMs when they be pregnant. Y’all little freaks!" he laughed.

Back in January, Cannon confirmed he would be having his first child with Wild 'N Out co-star Bre Tiesi. This would be Cannon's eighth child with his fifth baby mama.

Check out the clip from Nick Cannon's show below.



