Nick Cannon has an army of kids —seven to be exact. Cannon, infamously, is a man who believes that spreading his seed is the best method, and he also seems to avoid too much drama when it comes to his partners. According to Page Six, Cannon had a recent Zoom conference on Friday to promote his new daytime talk show Nick Cannon. On the call, he discussed fatherhood and his hectic schedule.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“I always say my vocation is my vacation,” Cannon said of staying busy. “But when I have a free moment, all of that focus goes to my children. That’s an even more creative space because I’m learning from them daily. As we all know, I have a wide range of personalities of young kids that I get to tap into. I get to vicariously live through them on a daily basis.”

Cannon's seven kids include Zen, born this year on June 14. Model Alyssa Scott is Zen's mother. Roughly a week before Zen was born, Cannon also welcomed twin boys Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Cannon has twins with Mariah Carey, his ex-wife, and two kids with Miss Guam 2014, Brittany Bell. “Everyone is doing amazing,” he stated.

