Call Nick Cannon whatever it is you want but no matter what, his hustle and empire-building ways can't be denied. Nick got his first TV start on All That years ago and later went on to form The Nick Cannon Show, Wild 'N Out and acquired hosting gigs on America's Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle and more recently, Masked Singer.



The 39-year old also has music and acting credits that have given him many titles of an actor, rapper, director, producer, television presenter, radio personality and activist. So when someone comes along and calls Nick "corny" he actually appreciates it and takes it as a compliment, as he recently explained to Page Six.

“I’m always focused on making the best business move, so it’s funny to me,” Nick explained to the publication. “I always ask people to describe ‘corny’ … The people you consider corny are the most successful, the most nonproblematic and the ones that get all the girls. So I like when people call me corny. Nobody likes being in the trenches. So you can call me a square all day.”

One of Nick's latest projects in the film She Ball that follows a women's streetball league whose skills help to save the Inglewood Community Center. “I’m very excited for this film. It’s something powerful for the culture, uplifting for the community, and the film’s main objective is to empower women! It’s going to be Ncredible!” Nick said of the movie, peep the trailer below.