Everybody's favorite serial baby-maker, Nick Cannon, seemingly tried to shoot his shot with Ashanti at Sunday night's MTV VMAs, getting down on one knee and kissing the singer's hand on the red carpet. Considering his recent comments, which point to him wanting to have more and more babies, this might have been his way of charming Ashanti into possibly spending some time with him after the show.

The two celebrities crossed paths on the red carpet, and Nick Cannon couldn't help himself, wildin' out and making Ashanti blush by getting down on one knee for a joke proposal. The moment has turned heads for a number of reasons, and one of them has to be because of what Cannon was wearing.



The comedian wore red braids, shiny sunglasses, a sparkly vest, white pants, and diamond-encrusted boots. He accessorized the look with a red cup in one hand, and a stack of cash in the other.

"Now Nicholas," complained one fan in the comments. "Halloween at the VMAs," joked another. "Is there any coming back from this," asked a third commenter.

Despite his corny behavior, the funnyman shamelessly went through with his stunt, and now people are begging Ashanti not to entertain Nick's nonsense. "Ashanti will not be in the rotation sir," said one person. "Run Ashanti!!!" advised another, adding pregnant emojis to show her what the possible outcome could be if she goes any further.



Check out some photos of them below, and read through the comments underneath.



