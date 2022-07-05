Nick Cannon Flexes His Dad Skills Over UGK's "Int'l Player's Anthem" For His L.A. Leakers Freestyle

Following the arrival of Denzel Curry's L.A. Leakers Freestyle, soon-to-be father of eight Nick Cannon has hopped over to Power 106 Los Angeles to get a few bars off his chest in the company of Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk.

First, the 41-year-old was relentless over EARTHGANG's "Power," spitting, "I’m over here painting pictures and y’all worried about the captions / Just read below right here, in the comments, and I promise, it’s happening / They gon’ be like, 'That n*gga ain’t snappin’, Cannon give up on that rappin’, that’ll never go platinum / But my haters say I’m overrated, y’all quit all of that cappin’."

After a rousing performance on that beat, Cannon still had more to say, and this time around, he specifically wanted to address any haters out there who have been questioning the entertainer's ability to be a quality father figure to his ever-expanding brood over UGK's classic "Int'l Player's Anthem."

Check it all out in the video above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

