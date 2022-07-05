mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nick Cannon Flexes His Dad Skills Over UGK's "Int'l Player's Anthem" For His L.A. Leakers Freestyle

Hayley Hynes
July 05, 2022 18:58
Nick Cannon didn't come to play when he was spitting for Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk.


Following the arrival of Denzel Curry's L.A. Leakers Freestyle, soon-to-be father of eight Nick Cannon has hopped over to Power 106 Los Angeles to get a few bars off his chest in the company of Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk.

First, the 41-year-old was relentless over EARTHGANG's "Power," spitting, "I’m over here painting pictures and y’all worried about the captions / Just read below right here, in the comments, and I promise, it’s happening / They gon’ be like, 'That n*gga ain’t snappin’, Cannon give up on that rappin’, that’ll never go platinum / But my haters say I’m overrated, y’all quit all of that cappin’."

After a rousing performance on that beat, Cannon still had more to say, and this time around, he specifically wanted to address any haters out there who have been questioning the entertainer's ability to be a quality father figure to his ever-expanding brood over UGK's classic "Int'l Player's Anthem."

Check it all out in the video above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m over here painting pictures and y’all worried about the captions

Just read below right here, in the comments, and I promise, it’s happening

They gon’ be like, 'That n*gga ain’t snappin’, Cannon give up on that rappin’, that’ll never go platinum

But my haters say I’m overrated, y’all quit all of that cappin’

Ain’t no way a n*gga from Nickelodeon going’ to be flowin’ like that man

‘He too old to do that again, need to go back to hosting shows, and being Mariah’s hype man!' 

