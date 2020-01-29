Terry Crews has been in the news this week for not supporting Gabrielle Union after she was ousted from America's Got Talent. Crews served as the host of the competition show at the same time that Union served as one of its judges, but Crews recently claimed that AGT doesn't suffer from any diversity issues, as Union has alleged. When Crews discussed this situation during a recent appearance on The Today Show, he insinuated that the criticisms leveled at the show lacked credibility since they came from "an unnamed source." However, it's been public knowledge that Union's firing was the cause for NBC's investigation into AGT and people are now shaming Crews for not standing by her.

In a new interview with VLADTV, former AGT host, Nick Cannon, was asked to share his thoughts on this story. First, he explained what he believes to be the problem with the show. "It was some eye-opening events that occurred that really shed light on some cultural insensitivities - ultimately, when it comes to women, when it comes to how the show is produced," he said. "I believe, as a producer - I was over at AGT for a damn near decade - you kinda see these things as a giant machine, but if you really take the time to step back, you see some things that are truly not fair... It's an institutional issue."

Cannon then expressed his unwavering support for Union. While his sights are more set on the institutional issues that underlie this whole predicament, he suggests that Crews should believe Union's account the same way people believed Crews when he came forward about being sexually assaulted. "I love Terry Crews, but it gets to that place... again it's an institutional thing, so I'm not blaming him. We get excited about the occupation, we get excited to work for the man and we gon' defend the man cause he gave me a job. It don't matter what you saw because I stood firmly by him when my former agent accosted him... Especially when it comes to our queens, when it comes to Gabby, I don't care. Whatever she said, if it happened, I'm rocking with you."

Crews also received backlash after he tweeted that the only woman he owes anything to is his wife.