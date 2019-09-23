In its short run, T.I.'s new podcast ExpediTIously has shot up the ranks to become one of the most popular hip-hop based shows on the air. Tip is one of the most influential men in the music industry and whenever he opens his mouth, you know some intellectual magic is about to flow into the air. For our last cover story, we spoke with the superstar in Atlanta, which you can read here, and on his most recent episode of the podcast, he brought on Nick Cannon to chat about romance and the comedian admitted that he never plans on getting married again.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

After his divorce to Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon is no longer interested in exchanging vows with a woman for the remainder of his life. He was a guest on the most recent episode of ExpediTIously where he explained why he's not getting down on one knee anytime soon. "The reason why we split up, it had nothing to do with infidelity or anything like that," said Cannon about his ex-wife. "But I knew I would never get married again once I stepped away from that. That construct is not designed for me. I gave it my all because, even before that, I didn't believe in marriage but shit, it was Mariah Carey. Whatever she say, I'm with it! If I'ma marry somebody, I'ma marry her."

When the topic of polyamorous dating came up, Nick admitted that he respects that concept but that he wants to be by myself forever. "I got 'lonesome' tattooed on my neck, I'm good," he said. What do you think about Cannon's revelation?