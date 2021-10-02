Don't be so quick to blame the stylist, because Nick Cannon definitely dresses himself. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, we don't know.

The Wild N' Out star was seen pulling up to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet in a shiny gold armor top, red-and-white-striped boxers, a cozy white bathrobe, Christmas socks, Crocs, and a golden fitted on top of his fiery locks of red hair.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

If that didn't catch the attention of every single person at the ceremony, it definitely did when Cannon started laying on his side for the cameras.

The comedian took to Instagram to shout claims of an imposter. "Y'all gonna stop playing with me!! This is not me!!!" Cannon captioned a red carpet pic. "I'm busy working on my brand new hit Talk Show in Harlem!!! When would I have time to go all the way to Atlanta for the hip hop awards dressed in my drawlz?!!!"

So who was this mysterious character? Turns out, the flashy fashion icon was Murda Count, also known as Count Crackula, a.k.a. Nick Cannon's new alter-ego.

Nick tagged the account for Murda Count on the Instagram post, which teases the Masked Singer host's upcoming single, "Countin Crack."

This is not the first time that Cannon has pulled this antic. He's previously "dressed up" as Murda at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, walking down the red carpet in a similar fashion. He rocked a near-identical top and sweatpants that he pulled together in a pair of bedazzled Timbs.

Guess the jokester no longer wants people to associate Murda's sense of fashion with his own, as he joked that he didn't even attend the show this time around. "Usually I don't address this social media gossip but after my name was trending WORLDWIDE again for something I didn't do, I have to say y'all trippin on this on!" he wrote. "I have a brand new Talk show coming out September 27th! Why would I go to the VMA's like this!? I heard this some corny new rapper named @MurdaCountHarlem I see no resemblance #respectfully."

What do you think about Murda's fit, let us know.