He's calling foul on reports that he attended the MTV Video Music Awards, but Nick Cannon's tattoos say otherwise. The father of seven took a break from his daddy duties to join a few of his friends at the VMAs in New York City—sort of. We previously reported on Cannon taking to the red carpet to praise Ashanti by kneeling and kissing her hand. Photos of the moment went viral online, and Cannon took to his Instagram to deny the rumors that he is the person in the pictures.

"Usually I don’t address this social media gossip but after my name was trending WORLDWIDE again for something I didn’t do," he began.



While the person at the VMAs donned red dreads and looked like the latest "Lil" rapper to hit the block, it was clearly Cannon as his tattoos were a dead giveaway. The media mogul went on to give an introduction of sorts to his alter ego.

"I have to say y’all trippin on this on! I have a brand new Talk show coming out September 27th!" Cannon continued. "Why would I go to the VMA’s like this!? I heard this some corny new rapper named @MurdaCountHarlem I see no resemblance #respectfully." A quick trip to the rapper's IG account shows that he has no posts, but the profile reads: "Six time platinum recording Rapper [one hundred emoji] The one and only MURDAAAAA."

No word when we're going to hear more from "Murda Count Harlem," but you can check out Cannon's post below.



