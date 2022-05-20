Nick Cannon Delivers "Raw N B: The Explicit Tape" Ft. Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, 42 Dugg & More

Get ready to hear about Nick Cannon's sexscapades in his new album. The media mogul has been heavily promoting Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, even kicking off the rollout with "Alone," a single reportedly about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon would later explain that the track wasn't created to win her back, but it did catch the attention of their children, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Be prepared to hear lyrics spinning tales of real-life experiences, but the five mothers of his children aren't too concerned. In a recent interview with E! News, he said that the ladies are used to it all by now.

"They know me and they are like, 'Oh, here he goes again.' Everybody's so supportive and so loving, especially when it comes to art," he said. "I'm not intentionally trying to be a messy individual or anything, but one has to speak their truth and one has to be authentic."

Features on the record include Chris Brown, Jacquees, Brandy, 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, Pretty Vee, and more. Check out Raw N B: The Explicit Tape and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. A Player's Prayer Intro ft. K. Michelle

2. Weekend Girl

3. P.I.F. Interlude

4. P*ssy is Fire ft. 42 Dugg, Gennius

5. I Do ft. Chris Brown

6. F*ck Me So Ncredible

7. F*ck You Better

8. Lil Bro ft. Jacquees

9. 7 O'Clock

10. My Pimpin ft. Rick Ross, ItsAMovie

11. Got Hoes ft. TraeTwoThree

12. Nobody Else ft. Jacquees, Ty Dolla $ign

13. The Provider ft. Pretty Vee

14. F.A.I.T.H.F.U.L. ft. Brandy