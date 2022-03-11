After the news of his show's cancellation was revealed, Nick Cannon is speaking out on the end of his latest venture. Since September, Cannon has attempted to take over the airwaves with his talk show. Like many others, he had his peers visit for interviews and hosted specialized segments to entice viewers, however, reports stated that the show ranked as one of the lowest in the talk show circuit.

During today's (March 10) episode, Cannon spoke about his show's cancellation while chatting with The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee.

"This is show business, right? And we know the biggest word in that is 'business', and this is a business," said Cannon. "As a businessman, I know that as much fun as we have on the show, business is the thing that makes this whole thing tick and operate."

"Honestly, I show up each and every day bright and early to give you a show, but I'm also a businessman, and you understand when there's certain forms and certain platforms," he said. "This has been a dream come true for me to be able to do this for you each and every day, but my business mind, I want to expand and elevate in a way."

PEOPLE reports that Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of the Cannon's show's producer-distributor, Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, confirmed the gossip, as well.

"It's never easy to cancel a production with clear potential, but after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon," they said in a joint statement. "Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures."

Watch Cannon and Yee below.

[via]