Nick Cannon has no plans on getting married again, according to Complex.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

He explained his decision on Nick Cannon Mornings, telling listeners, "My mindset has changed. I have done that. I don't like doing things that I am not good at. ... If you jumped out of a plane one time and it did not work out—you would not do it again, would you?" Cannon asked. "I barely survived. Why would I jump out of the plane again?"

Cannon was married to Mariah Carey in 2008 and Carey birthed twins, Moroccan and Monroe, three years later.

The two filed for divorce in 2014, reconciled on and off for two years, and finally broke things off for good in 2016.

"It's the funniest thing, my kids call me a player. I was like, 'Who taught you that word? Who's been talking to you?' And [Moroccan's] like, 'Dad you can't be a player forever.' I'm like, this is the worst," Cannon said.

"I am a hopeless romantic," he continued. "So I was like, to be able to engage with someone and kinda just have a real moment opposed to always being about, 'Oh, I'm searching, I'm looking, I'm single. I'm trying to fall back on that."