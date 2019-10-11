Nick Cannonpaid a visit to T.I.'s ExpediTIously podcast last month and one comment he made about his ex-wife Mariah Carey caught the attention of many of his fans. The 39-year-old said he'd happily jump back into a marriage with her, but during his most recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he was forced to explain exactly what he meant.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Nick made it clear that he by no means wants to be married again since he has the perfect co-parenting relationship but if he had to... it would be with his ex. “Honestly, I said I would probably never get married again because I’m still working on myself and trying to become a better man. That’s what I said,” Nick told tWitch,. “But if I had to, I already know what that’s like; I would go back home first before I had to do it again.”

He added: “You know Mariah, she’s fine and happy. We have an amazing co-parenting relationship [and] our kids are so happy. It’s calm waters — let’s just keep it that way. Keep it calm."

Elsewhere in Nick's conversation with T.I., he admitted that he doesn't see himself being with just one woman ever again.