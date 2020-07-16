After being accused of refusing to offer up an apology for his recent anti-Semitic comments, Nick Cannon has returned with just that. Viacom announced yesterday (July 14) that they had severed their long-standing ties with Nick Cannon after his interview with Professor Griff went viral. The relationship existed for decades and had been a beneficial one, but the company claimed that they had spoken with Cannon and that he wouldn't backtrack on his remarks.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

However, Nick Cannon deleted everything off of his IG page before uploading two posts about Breonna Taylor and adding a lengthy apology to his Stories. "First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin," the mogul wrote. "They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from." He added that he's taken down the video of the interview.

"I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me," wrote Cannon. "I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward." Read through his message in its entirety below.