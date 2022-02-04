He's been using his talk show to make all sorts of announcements in recent months, and Nick Cannon has returned with yet another. Following the rumors that he was expecting an eighth child with a fifth woman, Cannon confirmed the news on his show. He detailed why he hadn't come forward about it earlier, stating that he wanted to be considerate of Alyssa Scott, the mother of Baby Zen Cannon who passed away of brain cancer in December.

Later, Scott surfaced with a lengthy post, explaining that she was disappointed to see that her child's name was involved in conversations regarding Cannon and the expectant mother of his latest child, Bre Tiesi. Today (February 3), Cannon once again used his platform to issue an apology.

The media mogul admitted that he failed to "protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children" when he decided to speak openly about Tiesi's pregnancy and the loss of Zen.

"I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings and it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child I'm expecting," he said. "I didn't need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect.

"I know it seems awkward because people are trying to do the timing and all that," Cannon continued. "None of that matters. We lost a child and it still is a sincere and real situation... I love her, I love my son Zen, and I always will, and I'm gonna love my new child. I'm a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything so I must say I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused."

Watch Nick Cannon offer his apologies below.