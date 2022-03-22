It looks like Nick Cannon and his ex-girlfriend Jessica White have hashed things out. Per Page Six, the entertainer was spotted at Upper East Side stripper spot Sapphire 60 with Jessica White.

The duo pulled up together for the club's "Sin Sundays" party. Nick Cannon did a little bit of work on turntables before joining Jessica at their table. The two reportedly "took pictures together", thanks to celebrity photographer Johnny Nunez.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Nunez confirmed Cannon's appearance at the club via an Instagram post. The photographer wrote, "WHEN NICK CANON DJ'S AT MANHATTAN'S HOTTEST GENTLEMAN'S CLUB @iamjypsywhite @nickcannon THE DANCERS ARE BEAUTIFUL & SKILLED! I DON'T KNOW ABOUT YOU BUT I RESPECT EVERYONE WHO WORKS TO PROVIDE FOR THEIR FAMILIES [emoji] SHOUT OUT TO THOSE WHO WORK FOR THEMSELVES OR OTHERS."

Back in January of 2020, Jessica accused Nick of hiding that he was having a baby with Brittany Bell. The father of eight shares Golden and Powerful Queen Cannon with Bell. Prior to the surprise pregnancy, Nick and Jessica dated on and off for five years.

During a 2021 interview with Hollywood Unlocked, White told the interviewer that she found out about the pregnancy through Instagram. At the time, she was living with Cannon and alleged that Bell knew that she suffered a miscarriage two weeks prior to their pregnancy announcement. Well, it looks like the two have left their problems in the past.

White previously admitted that she still supports her ex despite criticism from fans. "Oh you guys are so fiesty. It's the same comments all the time. 'I'll never be his baby momma because I'm not his type, he played you, why are you taking up for him, he don't want you girl!' I understand we live in a world where it's popular to hate your "ex" but I'm not more will I ever be that girl," she posted in the comments section of an IG post.









[Via]