Fat Joe said that his Family Ties collaboration with Eminem was "disrespectful," but no one expected that we'd be back to witnessing the Detroit rapper going tit-for-tat with Nick Cannon one again. The long-standing beef between these two was centered around Em's scathing words about Nick's mega-famous ex-wife Mariah Carey, and this recent exchange's catalyst was a few bars Eminem spit about Nick on his track with Mary J. Blige and Fat Joe.

After challenging Em to a Wild 'n Out rap battle, Cannon shared a diss track of his own that had a surprising feature from Suge Knight. Nick took aim at Em's family but his lyrics stating that the Michigan emcee fired his chauffeur due to illicit activities got the rapper's attention. "U mad bro? Stop lying on my d*ck. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck 🤡," he tweeted. Later he wrote, "I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous!" Cannon replied, "F*ck Apologies! Pull Up!! Bring your gardener, chauffeur, your male nurse and whoever else you’re f*cking!!🤣."

Meanwhile, Nick was gearing up for a taping of Wild 'n Out in Atlanta and he issued yet another invitation for Eminem to meet him on set. He shared a video of himself standing in front of the audience as he clinked two bottles together a la The Warriors. "Marshall, come out and play. Ay yo Atlanta!" he yelled before the audience said right on cue, "Eminem, where you at?" Nick ended it with, "Let's go!" He caption the clip by writing, "@Eminem I see your handlers let you use the internet today Marshall! @mtvwildnout We waiting... ⏳." It's safe to say whatever is brewing between these two is far from over and Nick is going to do his best at using the exchange to get Eminem on his show.