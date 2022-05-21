Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.

Unsurprisingly, a standout on the project is the "I Do" collaboration with Chris Brown and fans have been discussing the track all throughout social media. Cannon's album previously made waves over his single "Alone" which seemingly touched on his marriage to Mariah Carey, but he later returned to say that it wasn't about pining over his ex.

Stream "I Do" and take a listen to Raw N B in its entirety here.

Quotable Lyrics

Let it be you and me

Private planes, privacy

Paid for it, got receipts

It's all on me

And you can leave half asleep

But if you leave, I can't sleep