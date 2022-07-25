Eighth time's the charm!

On Monday (July 25), Bre Tiesi announced that she and Nick Cannon have welcomed their first child together (and his eighth) with some heartfelt content shared on her Instagram feed and YouTube channel.





"I did it," her celebratory photo dump caption begins. "An all-natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling/limit-pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

The model shared that she feels "changed forever" by the experience of giving birth, and made sure to give Cannon his flowers too. "Couldn't have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner," Tiesi wrote. "Daddy showed the f up for us... I couldn't [have] done it without you. I can't believe he's here."

The 31-year-old also used the caption to draw attention to her birth vlog – an 11-minute video – which has been described as "intense" and "a little graphic," though she hopes it will be helpful to anyone else out there considering a home birth.





The baby boy was born on June 28th, weighing in at eight pounds, 10 ounces and 21 inches long.

Tiesi's pregnancy first became public knowledge back in January when Cannon was photographed at a gender reveal party with his long-time friend.





Around the same time, the father of eight was struggling with the loss of his youngest child, Zen, who died after battling cancer for the few months that he was alive.

He admittedly had a hard time coming to terms with the death while also celebrating his journey with Tiesi, and also recently revealed that his grieving period may have resulted in him fathering even more children – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]