Abby De La Rosa recently revealed that she was pregnant with a third child and shortly thereafter, in an episode of Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, Cannon teased that his family was also expanding. This quickly led to rumors, of course, that Cannon is the father of Abby's next child. While the two have not confirmed the rumors themselves, they did reunite recently to celebrate the birth of their twins.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon last summer and on Tuesday (June 14), they celebrated their first birthday with a trip to Disneyland in California.

“Such a beautiful day today!! June 14th! A year ago today Zilly and Zion were born!! Today we celebrated at the happiest place on earth!” Cannon said via IG caption.

He went on to share second-hand memories from his own first birthday, revealing the similarities between himself and Zion.

“I was told on my 1st birthday I got so excited that I peed all over my birthday cake and I guess the Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree because soon as Zion saw Mickey Mouse he just let loose all over me. It’s actually happening in this photo!! Piss everywhere! LOL.”

Cannon also gave a shoutout to the mother of his children in his lengthy caption.

“And @hiabbydelarosa you are Super Woman!! I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother! It’s their birthday today but you’re the one that should be celebrated!!”

In response to Cannon’s admiration, Abby said, “I cant take all that credit. Thank you papa for making the boys 1st bday so much more magical! You are loved.”

Abby also praised her baby daddy in an IG post, writing, “The world can say what they want but you go ABOVE AND BEYOND for us and for that we’re forever grateful for you. It’s not only my Birthing day but Yours too! We created magic @nickcannon and it shows.

Nick’s year is set to be filled with more celebrations as model Bre Tiesi is currently 34 weeks pregnant with his eighth child.

Check out their celebratory IG posts below.