Nick Cannon says that he would get back together with his ex, Mariah Carey, and that life with her was "like a fairytale." The former couple, who share two children together, were married from 2008 until 2016. Cannon discussed their relationship during an interview on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast, Tuesday.

“It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,'” he said on the show. “But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Cannon went on to say that he doesn't believe he will ever find a love as true as what he experienced with Carey.

“I guess because I’m a true romantic, I’m a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie," he explained. "I’m not a timeline dude. I will never have a love like I did with Mariah.”

In the time since their divorce was finalized, Cannon and Carey have continued to co-parent their kids and appear to be on good terms.

Cannon added that he respects Carey's current boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. Carey and Tanaka have been together since October 2016.

Check out Cannon's comments on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast below.

